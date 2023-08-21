Govt to bring criminal laws to replace IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act by year-end: Report1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 07:44 PM IST
The Central government to repeal and replace IPC, CrPC, and Evidence Act through three bills by year-end, say media reports
The Central government might be able to repeal and replace the IPC, CrPC, and the Evidence Act, through the three bills by the end of this year. The process of the implementation of the new criminal laws is currently in the examination phase by the central committee. The committee is tasked to submit its report before the beginning of the Winter Session of the Parliament, reported NDTV citing sources.