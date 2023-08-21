The Central government might be able to repeal and replace the IPC, CrPC, and the Evidence Act, through the three bills by the end of this year. The process of the implementation of the new criminal laws is currently in the examination phase by the central committee. The committee is tasked to submit its report before the beginning of the Winter Session of the Parliament, reported NDTV citing sources.

Centre will try to get the bills passed in Winter session

For the timely implementation of the new bill, the government will try to get the bills passed in Parliament after discussion in the Winter Session itself.

On Friday, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar referred the proposed laws to bring new criminal laws, to the Standing Committee on Home Affairs for examination. The committee has been asked to submit the report within three months.

To further speed up the process, there will be frequent meetings of the standing committee in the coming time. The recent one will be held on August 24 to discuss the bills. There are also chances of daily meetings in the later stage, according to the news report.

The committee is headed by BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP and former police officer Brij Lal. The MP had served as the UP police chief during 2011 and 2012. The bills, namely, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, were brought in Lok Sabha on August 11.

After receiving the green signal, these bills will replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act respectively.

About the three bills proposed to replace IPC, CrPC, and the Evidence Act

The three bills were tabled by Amit Shah in the lower house of Parliament on 11 August. Out of the three, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 will replace IPC 1860, Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 will be implemented in place of the Criminal Procedure Code and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023 will replace the Indian Evidence Act, 1872.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the bills will help to include extensive consultations during the process of justice. The main provisions of the legislation consist of repealing sedition, a new penal code against mob lynching, death for rape of minors and first-time community service as one of the punishments for petty offences.