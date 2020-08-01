Govt to bring helmets under mandatory BIS regime

The government has initiated a process to bring helmets under mandatory BIS regime as part of efforts to reduce fatal injuries involving two-wheelers, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry said on Saturday.

Once the process is completed only BIS-certified helmets for two-wheeler riders would be manufactured and sold in India.

Once the process is completed only BIS-certified helmets for two-wheeler riders would be manufactured and sold in India.

"Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification for bringing Protective Helmets for two wheelers rider under compulsory certification as per Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016," the MoRTH said in a statement.

This will enable to have only BIS-certified helmets for two wheelers to be manufactured and sold in India, it said.

"It will also improve the quality of two wheeler helmets and would improve road safety scenario, and further would be helpful in reducing fatal injuries involving two wheelers," it added.

The ministry has invited suggestions or comments in this respect which can be sent to the Joint Secretary (MVL), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways within a month.

Topics BIS