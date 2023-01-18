Govt to bring law to determine working hours for truck drivers1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 09:37 PM IST
The Union Road Transport and Highway Minister said that a law will be brought in to determine the working hours for truck drivers
Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that a new law will be introduced to regulate the working hours of truck drivers in an effort to reduce road accidents by 50% before 2025.