Govt to bring law to determine working hours for truck drivers

The Motor Transport Workers Act, 1961 and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, lays down the maximum number of hours that a truck driver can work without taking a break. According to the rules, a truck driver can work for a maximum of 8 hours in a day, after which they must take a break of at least 8 hours before they can start driving again. Additionally, they are not allowed to drive for more than 60 hours in a week.