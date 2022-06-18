Earlier in June 2022, the IT Ministry circulated the new draft rules proposing a government panel to hear user appeals against inaction on complaints made by grievance officers of social media platforms.
Union Minister IT and Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw on 18 June assured that the government will bring legal changes and regulations needed to make social media platforms more accountable.
The Minister emphasized that social media and digital world needs to be made more accountable, citing internet on mobile phones and social media platforms brought powerful and transformative changes, but must come with realisation of responsibilities.
"Whatever legal changes are required, we will do. Within media groups, the self-regulation needed...self regulation will be done...but wherever needed, we will take all steps to make social media more accountable," Vaishnaw said speaking at 'TV9 What India Thinks Today Global Summit'.
He added that be it in the Parliament or outside, there is a clear consensus in the country that making social media accountable is essential.
"If you see globally too, there is a clear trend that social media needs to be made accountable. It is the same in India. As I have said, legal steps will also be taken," the minister said.
"No industry wants regulations, Vaishnaw said adding, but bringing regulation where needed, and to the extent needed, is government's responsibility, and we will bring (it)," he further added.
Earlier in June 2022, the IT Ministry circulated the new draft rules that proposes a government panel to hear user appeals against inaction on complaints made, or against content-related decisions taken by grievance officers of social media platforms.
Meanwhile, the government expects to finalise new social media rules before July-end after extensive consultations. During the consultation process, the new draft amendment is widely anticipated to be opposed by the big tech platforms.
In the past, social media firms including Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp have drawn regulatory heat in the past on issues such as hate speech, harmful content and misinformation on their platforms.
Earlier in 2021, India enforced new IT intermediary rules last year, aiming to bring greater accountability for big tech companies, including Twitter and Facebook.
According to the rule, social media platforms to remove any content flagged by authorities within stipulated timelines, and set up a robust complaint redressal mechanism with an officer being based in the country. Social media companies are also required to take down posts depicting nudity or morphed photos within 24 hours of receiving a complaint.
Apart from this, social media companies -- those with 50 lakh users or more -- have to publish a monthly compliance report disclosing details of complaints received and action taken, as also the contents removed proactively.
