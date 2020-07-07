Govt to bring more investments into data centers, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

NEW DELHI : The government is working on bringing in more investments into data centers to realise India’s full potential to become a data-driven economy, telecom and information technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Tuesday.

“India holds a great potential to become a vibrant data economy and a good center of data center in the world. Our government is working towards bringing more investments in data centers," the minister said in a Twitter post.

Prasad’s comments followed the opening of a data center, NM1, by Yotta Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Hiranandani Group, at Mumbai’s Panvel data center park. The data center, Yotta’s largest, offers 7,200 racks and 50MW of power with 48 hour backup.

“Delighted that the second largest data center of the world was inaugurated in Mumbai today. This world class infrastructure has been developed by the Hiranandani Group," Prasad said in another tweet.

The center was inaugurated online by Prasad and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The NM1 data center will occupy one of the five buildings spread over 18 acres that forms the Panvel data centre park. When all five buildings become operational, the park will be able to offer a total capacity of 30,000 racks and 210 MW power. Yotta claims the NM1 has the lowest cost per racks.

In the Union Budget 2020 in February, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed a new policy for building data centre parks. The minister had said the government will roll out a policy to enable the private sector to build data centre parks across India.

Recently, Sunil Mittal-owned Bharti Airtel Ltd sold 25% stake in the telco’s data centre business, Nxtra Data Ltd, to Comfort Investments II owned by the Carlyle Group for $235 million.

Airtel will continue to hold the remaining 75% in its data centre business and the post-money enterprise valuation of Nxtra will stand at approximately $1.2 billion.

