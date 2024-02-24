Newly enacted criminal laws to come into effect from 1 July, says Govt

Three newly enacted criminal laws will come into effect from July 1, 2024, the government said in its notification. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a breaking refresh for updates) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!