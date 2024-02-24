Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Newly enacted criminal laws, that replaces Penal Code, to come into effect from 1 July: Govt
BREAKING NEWS

Newly enacted criminal laws to come into effect from 1 July, says Govt

Three newly enacted criminal laws will come into effect from July 1, 2024, the government said in its notification.

(This is a breaking refresh for updates)

