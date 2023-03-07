Govt to bring smart electricity transmission system1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 02:24 PM IST
The task force in its report has recommended a bouquet of technological and digital solutions, which can be adopted to make the state transmission grids future ready
NEW DELHI: The government has accepted a report of a task force or expert panel which paves the way for modern and smart electricity transmission system in India, the Ministry of Power said in a statement on Tuesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×