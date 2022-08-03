Govt to build 26 green expressways in next 3 years: Gadkari informs Rajya Sabha

Gadkari claimed that the green expressways will reduce the travel time between several cities and India's road infrastructure will be as good as that in the United States by 2024
The Government will build 26 green expressways in the next three years, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadakari told Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The minister also claimed that India's road infrastructure will be as good as that in the United States by 2024.
The Minister was replying to the supplementary questions during Question hour. Gadakri also ensured that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is not suffering from any shortage of funds and is financially very sound with AAA rating. He said the NHAI can build five lakh km roads in a year.
"In the next three years, we are building 26 green expressways," the minister said, adding that one can travel from Delhi to Dehradun, Haridwar or Jaipur in two hours thereafter, according to news agency PTI.
The minister also claimed that after the expressways are built, the travel time between several cities will reduce like between Delhi to Chandigarh it will be 2.5 hours, Delhi to Amritsar four hours, Delhi to Katra six hours, Delhi to Srinagar eight hours, Delhi to Mumbai 12 hours and Chennai to Bengaluru two hours.
He also claimed that people reach Delhi from Meerut in 40 minutes now, earlier it used to take 4.5 hours.
"Under Narendra Modi's leadership before 2024, India's road infrastructure will be the same as that in the United States, I promise. There is no shortage of funds," Gadkari said, adding, we will change the entire infrastructure of the country.
