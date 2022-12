New Delhi: The Centre has launched a plan to develop the power transmission system for integrating 500 GW of green energy by 2030.

The ministry of power had constituted a high-level committee for planning the transmission system required for having 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based installed capacity by 2030. A per the roadmap, the additional transmission systems required include 8,120 ckm (circuit kilometre) of high voltage direct current transmission corridors at an estimated cost of ₹2.44 trillion.

The plan also includes systems required for evacuation of 10 GW offshore wind located in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. With the planned transmission system, the inter-regional capacity will increase to about 150 GW by 2030 from 112 GW at present.

Considering the availability of renewable energy-based generation for a limited period during day, the plan also envisages installation of battery energy storage capacity of the order of 51.5 GW by 2030 to provide round-the-clock power to end-consumers.

Under the plan, the government has identified major upcoming non-fossil fuel based generation centres and an RE park in Ladakh among others.