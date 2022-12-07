Govt to build green power transmission system

Govt to build green power transmission system1 min read . 11:32 PM IST
With the planned transmission system, the inter-regional capacity will increase to about 150 GW by 2030 from 112 GW at present.
With the planned transmission system, the inter-regional capacity will increase to about 150 GW by 2030 from 112 GW at present.
New Delhi: The Centre has launched a plan to develop the power transmission system for integrating 500 GW of green energy by 2030.
New Delhi: The Centre has launched a plan to develop the power transmission system for integrating 500 GW of green energy by 2030.
The ministry of power had constituted a high-level committee for planning the transmission system required for having 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based installed capacity by 2030. A per the roadmap, the additional transmission systems required include 8,120 ckm (circuit kilometre) of high voltage direct current transmission corridors at an estimated cost of ₹2.44 trillion.
The ministry of power had constituted a high-level committee for planning the transmission system required for having 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based installed capacity by 2030. A per the roadmap, the additional transmission systems required include 8,120 ckm (circuit kilometre) of high voltage direct current transmission corridors at an estimated cost of ₹2.44 trillion.
The plan also includes systems required for evacuation of 10 GW offshore wind located in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. With the planned transmission system, the inter-regional capacity will increase to about 150 GW by 2030 from 112 GW at present.
The plan also includes systems required for evacuation of 10 GW offshore wind located in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. With the planned transmission system, the inter-regional capacity will increase to about 150 GW by 2030 from 112 GW at present.
Considering the availability of renewable energy-based generation for a limited period during day, the plan also envisages installation of battery energy storage capacity of the order of 51.5 GW by 2030 to provide round-the-clock power to end-consumers.
Considering the availability of renewable energy-based generation for a limited period during day, the plan also envisages installation of battery energy storage capacity of the order of 51.5 GW by 2030 to provide round-the-clock power to end-consumers.
Under the plan, the government has identified major upcoming non-fossil fuel based generation centres and an RE park in Ladakh among others.
Under the plan, the government has identified major upcoming non-fossil fuel based generation centres and an RE park in Ladakh among others.