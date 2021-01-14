Govt to buy Tejas fighters for 48k cr

“About 500 Indian companies, including MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) in the design and manufacturing sectors, will be working with HAL in this procurement. The programme would act as a catalyst for transforming the Indian aerospace manufacturing ecosystem into a vibrant Atmanirbhar—self-sustaining—ecosystem," the statement said. The IAF currently has two Tejas squadrons—the Flying Daggers and Flying Bullets—at Sulur in Tamil Nadu. It is looking to the Tejas to add to its dwindling squadron strength, which is currently at 30 squadrons as opposed to a sanctioned 42 required to fight a two-front war with Pakistan and China. The IAF also plans to order 170 more Tejas Mark-2 aircraft with more powerful engines and improved avionics in future.