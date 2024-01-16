Govt to certify all automotive PLI applicants by July
New Delhi: The Union ministry of heavy industries, which implements the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced automotive technologies, is aiming for all the 85 applicants to receive the approval certification against the scheme’s domestic value-addition (DVA) criteria by July 2024, its secretary Kamran Rizvi said.