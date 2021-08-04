{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To ascertain the intensity of the coronavirus circulation in the community and detect the emergence of any new variant, sewage samples will be collected as part of soon-to-be-launched environmental surveillance for SARS-CoV-2, according to a PTI report.

To ascertain the intensity of the coronavirus circulation in the community and detect the emergence of any new variant, sewage samples will be collected as part of soon-to-be-launched environmental surveillance for SARS-CoV-2, according to a PTI report.

The report said that the exercise will be conducted as part of the INSACOG's genomic surveillance activity and a chain of institutions and laboratories will participate in it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The report said that the exercise will be conducted as part of the INSACOG's genomic surveillance activity and a chain of institutions and laboratories will participate in it. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) is a grouping of 28 laboratories involved in monitoring the genomic variations in coronavirus in the country.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) is a grouping of 28 laboratories involved in monitoring the genomic variations in coronavirus in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The environmental surveillance will complement the current genomic surveillance done at sentinel sites across India, including a network of tertiary care hospitals and medical colleges, as per sources.

The environmental surveillance will complement the current genomic surveillance done at sentinel sites across India, including a network of tertiary care hospitals and medical colleges, as per sources.

The technique is standardised and will be built on the network established for the polio environmental surveillance, the report added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The technique is standardised and will be built on the network established for the polio environmental surveillance, the report added.

"The SARS-CoV-2 environmental surveillance is part of an overall approach for mitigation of a possible third or subsequent waves of COVID-19," an official source said.

"The SARS-CoV-2 environmental surveillance is part of an overall approach for mitigation of a possible third or subsequent waves of COVID-19," an official source said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For polio eradication activities, environmental surveillance became a tool for early pick up of the virus circulation in the community and also for ensuring high-quality acute flaccid paralysis surveillance.

For polio eradication activities, environmental surveillance became a tool for early pick up of the virus circulation in the community and also for ensuring high-quality acute flaccid paralysis surveillance.

"Even today, environmental surveillance is considered a sensitive and effective tool to identify circulation of any virulent poliovirus even when there was no obvious evidence of clinical polio cases," the source explained.

"Even today, environmental surveillance is considered a sensitive and effective tool to identify circulation of any virulent poliovirus even when there was no obvious evidence of clinical polio cases," the source explained. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Building on the same experience, the country is now initiating environmental surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 and its variants.

Building on the same experience, the country is now initiating environmental surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 and its variants.

"The exercise will involve collecting sewage samples from strategic points from urban areas for early identification of any variant of concern and variant of interest," the source said, adding this will help in identifying the intensity of viral transmission in the draining communities and colonies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The exercise will involve collecting sewage samples from strategic points from urban areas for early identification of any variant of concern and variant of interest," the source said, adding this will help in identifying the intensity of viral transmission in the draining communities and colonies.

Exercise to be carried out in major cities

Exercise to be carried out in major cities {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This exercise is likely to begin in the next few weeks and will be carried out in major cities and urban settlements, including Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Delhi.

This exercise is likely to begin in the next few weeks and will be carried out in major cities and urban settlements, including Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Delhi.

Laboratories and institutions of the Department of Biotechnology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Indian Council of Medical Research, National Centre for Disease Control and states will conduct this nationwide surveillance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Laboratories and institutions of the Department of Biotechnology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Indian Council of Medical Research, National Centre for Disease Control and states will conduct this nationwide surveillance.

Meanwhile, the country's tally of daily new Covid-19 cases increased on Wednesday after 42,625 new cases were recorded in a day, the Union health ministry update showed. This is at least 12,000 cases more from Tuesday's tally of 30,549.

Meanwhile, the country's tally of daily new Covid-19 cases increased on Wednesday after 42,625 new cases were recorded in a day, the Union health ministry update showed. This is at least 12,000 cases more from Tuesday's tally of 30,549. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India also recorded 562 fatalities in a span of 24 hours, taking the death toll from the start of the pandemic to 425,757.

India also recorded 562 fatalities in a span of 24 hours, taking the death toll from the start of the pandemic to 425,757.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}