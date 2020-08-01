Govt to come out with strategic sectors list soon: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

"Hopefully this spirit will help revive the economy, and the government is willing to hear and keep all options open...RBI has reached out to the industry with liquidity, and other than just monitoring inflation it has also kept growth in mind. Economy will benefit from this," she said. Asked about the privatisation of banks, she said the government has only cleared the proposal to privatise IDBI Bank so far. The government currently owns 46.5 per cent stake in IDBI Bank. In January 2019, LIC completed acquisition of 51 per cent controlling stake in the lender. The state-owned life insurer infused ₹21,624 crore into the bank.