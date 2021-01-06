Govt to conduct second nationwide dry run of Covid-19 vaccination on 8 Jan

New Delhi: The government will conduct another round of dry run of covid-19 vaccination in more than 700 districts of all States/UTs on January 8 as a simulation of actual execution of the vaccination program likely to be rolled out next week.

The dry run will exclude UP and Haryana who have already conducted or will be conducting the dry run in all districts on 5th January and 7th January respectively. “Each district will identify three types of session sites, similar to the previous dry run including a public health facility (District Hospital/Medical College), private health facility and rural or urban outreach sites," the health ministry said in a statement.

In this regard, a meeting of Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan with the State/UT Health Ministers is scheduled on Thursday to guide States/UTs on the conduct of dry run.

The entire planning of the vaccination drive including beneficiary registration, microplanning and vaccination at the planned session site, will be tested under the leadership of District Collector/District Magistrate, the government said.

The dry run will also familiarize the State, District, Block and Hospital level officers on all aspects of covid-19 roll out. This activity will help administrators in strengthening the linkages between planning, implementation and reporting mechanisms, identification of any residual challenges prior to the actual implementation and to provide confidence to the programme managers at all levels to carry out a smooth implementation of the vaccination drive, the government said in a statement.

Ministry of health and family welfare will be in constant touch with the States/UTs throughout the day to seek feedback and provide support and, ensure timely resolution of the identified challenges before the actual vaccination roll-out.

To facilitate the entire vaccination process, a software, ‘Co-WIN’, has been developed by the Health Ministry for real time information of vaccine stocks, their storage temperature and individualized tracking of beneficiaries for covid-19 vaccine. This software will assist the programme managers across all levels in conduct of the vaccination sessions. A dedicated 24x7 call centre has also been established for technical queries of Co-WIN users. The cold chain infrastructure (like walk-in-freezers, walk-in-coolers, ice-lined refrigerators, deep freezers) along with sufficient supplies of syringes and other logistics have been ensured to begin covid-19 vaccination drive.

Around 1.7 lakh vaccinators and 3 lakh vaccination team members have been trained on the process to be followed at the vaccination sites which include beneficiary verification, vaccination, cold chain and logistics management, bio-medical waste management, Adverse event following immunization (AEFI) management and reporting on Co-WIN software. Detailed operational guidelines on all aspects of the covid-19 vaccine roll-out, including session planning and management, session site layout and its organization, AEFI management, information education and communication (IEC) messages, infection prevention and control practices etc., have already been shared with the States/UTs and they have also been oriented on the same.

The covid-19 burden continues to increase in the country with 18,088 new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Ten States/UTs have contributed 79.05% of the new cases. Kerala has reported 5,615 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 3,160 new cases while Chhattisgarh has registered 1,021 new cases yesterday. 73.48% of the 264 case fatalities that reported in the past 24 hours are from Ten States/UTs, the health ministry said.

At least 24.24% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra which reported 64 deaths. Chhattisgarh also saw a fatality count of 25 while Kerala reported 24 new deaths, it said. The total number of cases infected with the new strain of the novel Coronavirus first reported in the UK now stands at 71 according to the government. The total tally of covid-19 cases climbed to 1,03, 86,798 and the toll touched 1,51,325.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via