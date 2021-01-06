Govt to conduct second nationwide dry run of Covid-19 vaccination on 8 Jan

Around 1.7 lakh vaccinators and 3 lakh vaccination team members have been trained on the process to be followed at the vaccination sites which include beneficiary verification, vaccination, cold chain and logistics management, bio-medical waste management, Adverse event following immunization (AEFI) management and reporting on Co-WIN software. Detailed operational guidelines on all aspects of the covid-19 vaccine roll-out, including session planning and management, session site layout and its organization, AEFI management, information education and communication (IEC) messages, infection prevention and control practices etc., have already been shared with the States/UTs and they have also been oriented on the same.