Stressing that the government has not "given up" on its investment in infrastructure, the minister said: "I would call upon the industry to ensure that we don't miss this opportunity for India to reach a higher level of industrialisation, manufacturing in India...and the gobal arena which is getting open now where global value chains are not going to be concentrated in one geography. They are looking for familiar, law abiding, possibly English-speaking jurisdictions and India fits into that very well."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}