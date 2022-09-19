Govt to continue with mandatory training of highway DPR consultants

“In order to ensure the capacity building and improvement in quality of work done by personnel of Consultants, Contractors, IEs and AES in highways construction, the technical knowledge of personnel employed with private firms needs to be regularly updated. However, capacity building / upgradation in private sector is generally not given much importance. As such, to enrich personnel from private sector MoRTH in August 2022 decided that the personnel engaged by consultancy firms for preparation of DPRs have to undergo a mandatory training course on “Preparation of Feasibility Study and DPR for Highway Projects," the ministry statement said.

