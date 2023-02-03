Govt to convert Vodafone Idea interest dues of ₹16,133 crore into equity
- The total amount to be converted into equity shares is Rs. 16133,18,48,990
The government has approved the conversion of ₹16,133 crore interest dues of Vodafone Idea into equity, the company said in a statement.The relief for the company comes as part of the reforms package announced by the government in September 2021. The relief for the company comes as part of the reforms package announced by the government in September 2021.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×