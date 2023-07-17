Govt to dedicate a lab for testing of PPEs, masks, coveralls

Govt to dedicate a lab for testing of PPEs, masks, coveralls2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 10:31 PM IST
Even as the country faced the covid pandemic and growing threat of zoonotic disease such as Zika, Nipha, and Monkeypox; there is no central medical devices testing laboratory in India which also tests textile related medical items.
New Delhi: In a first, Union health ministry is working on proposal to designate Coimbatore based South India Textile Research Association (SITRA) as the nodal testing lab for bio-protective coveralls, surgical and medical face masks, gowns and drapes. The matter was discussed in the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) meeting held recently which was chaired by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) at the health ministry.
