The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to depute 25 doctors and 75 paramedics from the paramilitary forces at an upcoming 900-bed Covid hospital being set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

In Delhi as well, the MHA has deputed the same number of staff for DRDO's Covid care in Delhi Cantonment, which will be reactivated soon.

Gujarat is one of the states from where a high number of Covid-19 cases are being reported during the second wave of the pandemic.

According to a communication, the Home Ministry has said, "The Chief Secretary, Gujarat has informed that DRDO is establishing a 900-bed hospital for Covid patients at the Gujarat University Convention Centre, Ahmedabad and has requested for deputing medical officers and other paramedical staff to help run the hospital."

"On the request of the Gujarat government, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to depute 25 doctors and 75 paramedics from the paramilitary forces at the upcoming 900-bed Covid hospital to be set up by the DRDO in Ahmedabad," a ministry official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The MHA has asked forces "to identify force-wise medical officers and paramedics to be deputed to the DRDO Hospital and they have to report for duty at DRDO Hospital Ahmedabad by April 21."

Meanwhile, Gujarat reported 8,920 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the state's tally to 3,84,688, while a record 94 patients died due to the infection.

The 94 fatalities recorded on Friday pushed the death toll due to the viral disease to 5,170 in the state.

