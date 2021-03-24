Subscribe
Home >News >India >Govt to develop more than 600 'wayside amenities' along national highways

Govt to develop more than 600 'wayside amenities' along national highways

The NHAI has invited bids for projects of 4,900 km till November and is pushing to bid out projects for 3,500km by the end of the year. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint
1 min read . 06:22 PM IST Staff Writer

'The facilities such as Electric charging stations will help in promoting use of electric vehicles, thus, reducing pollution,' Ministry of Roads, Transport and Highways said

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has said that it will develop more than 600 'Wayside Amenities' along the national highways across 22 states. These facilities will be developed along the current and upcoming highways and expressways through every 30-50km, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said.

"The amenities will include numerous facilities for passengers such as Fuel Station, Electric Charging Facilities, Food Court, Retail Shops, ATM, Toilets with shower facility, Children Playing Area, Clinic, Village Haat for local handicrafts etc.," the ministry said in a statement. Out of these, 130 are targeted for development in 2021-22, it said.

It is said that the amenities will help promote local economy by generating employment opportunities and help local people to market their unique produce/ handicrafts etc. at village haats developed. "The facilities such as Electric charging stations will help in promoting use of electric vehicles, thus, reducing pollution," the ministry said.

For truckers, separate ‘Truckers Blocks’ will also be developed keeping in view their specific requirements, the statement read. These blocks will include Truck and Trailer Parking, Auto Workshop, Truckers Dormitory, Cooking and Washing area, Toilets with shower, Clinic, Eateries, Retail shops etc.

Drawing huge opportunities for investors, developers, operators and retailers, NHAI will develop these wayside amenities across the country with a combined area of over 3,000 hectares, the statement read.

"Currently, NHAI is offering Wayside Amenities on Public Private Partnership model for development and operation on existing highways," the ministry said

