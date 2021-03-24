Govt to develop more than 600 'wayside amenities' along national highways

'The facilities such as Electric charging stations will help in promoting use of electric vehicles, thus, reducing pollution,' Ministry of Roads, Transport and Highways said

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has said that it will develop more than 600 'Wayside Amenities' along the national highways across 22 states. These facilities will be developed along the current and upcoming highways and expressways through every 30-50km, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said.

It is said that the amenities will help promote local economy by generating employment opportunities and help local people to market their unique produce/ handicrafts etc. at village haats developed. "The facilities such as Electric charging stations will help in promoting use of electric vehicles, thus, reducing pollution," the ministry said.

For truckers, separate ‘Truckers Blocks’ will also be developed keeping in view their specific requirements, the statement read. These blocks will include Truck and Trailer Parking, Auto Workshop, Truckers Dormitory, Cooking and Washing area, Toilets with shower, Clinic, Eateries, Retail shops etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Drawing huge opportunities for investors, developers, operators and retailers, NHAI will develop these wayside amenities across the country with a combined area of over 3,000 hectares, the statement read.

"Currently, NHAI is offering Wayside Amenities on Public Private Partnership model for development and operation on existing highways," the ministry said

