New Delhi: With rising cases of Covid-19 in the country, the vital drug to treat the disease, Remdesvir is in high demand. The government is looking to meet this demand by doubling the production of the antiviral drug to around 3 lakh vials per day over the next 15 days.

The announcement was made by the Minister of State of Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya. He tweeted that the process has already started to enhance the production of Remdesivir in the country.

"We are trying to increase production of Remdesivir injection and also that its price comes down. Currently, we are producing 1.5 lakh vials per day. In the next fifteen days, it will be doubled to 3 lakh vials per day," he said on Twitter.

He further claimed that the government has also given permission to 20 plants to produce the antiviral drug, he added. Mandaviya claims that the drug is already being rolled out from 20 plants.

"In the next few days, we are trying to maximise the remdesivir production. The drug companies have also reduced retail prices of the medicine and patients will benefit from it," he added.

On Saturday, NPPA said pharmaceutical companies like Cadila Healthcare, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Cipla have reduced the price of their respective brands of Remdesivir injection (100mg/vial).

According to the details shared by the NPPA, Cadila Healthcare has reduced the price of its REMDAC (remdesivir 100 mg) injection to ₹899 from ₹2,800 earlier.

Similarly, Syngene International has cut the price of its brand RemWin to ₹2,450 from ₹3,950 earlier.

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories has cut the price of REDYX, which used to cost ₹5,400 earlier to ₹2,700 now.

Similarly, Cipla has reduced MRP of its CIPREMI brand to ₹3,000 from ₹4,000 earlier.

Mylan has also reduced the price of its brand from ₹4,800 to ₹3,400.

Similarly, Jubilant Generics has cut the price of its remdesivir brand to ₹3,400 from ₹4,700 earlier.

Hetero Healthcare has also cut the price of its brand COVIFOR from ₹5,400 to ₹3,490.

