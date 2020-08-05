New Delhi: Foreign direct investment (FDI) is set to be encouraged under the affordable rental housing project of the Union government. Officials in the ministry of housing and urban affairs said that all facilities available for affordable housing will be extended to the rental housing scheme.

The central government is expected to finish signing agreements with states in a month. The Union cabinet in July approved a scheme to provide affordable rental housing complexes (ARHCs) to urban migrants and the poor as a sub-scheme of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)(Urban) .

Under the scheme, initiated by the central ministry for housing and urban affairs, existing government-funded housing complexes will be converted into ARHCs through concession agreements for 25 years. Special incentives will be offered to private and public entities for developing housing complexes on their own land for 25 years. The scheme seeks to target more than 350,000 beneficiaries who form a large part of the workforce of manufacturing industries, service providers across sectors, construction and other sectors.

“FDI will be encouraged in this area. FDI is made available for other affordable housing projects and should be encouraged in rental housing as well. Unlike affordable housing, rental housing will move from one person to the other. We are working on getting affordable housing in the harmonized list of infrastructure so loans are available at lower rates. Affordable housing benefits will get transferred to this rental scheme," Durga Shanker Mishra, secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs, said in an online interaction.

He said that the central government is in talks with all the state governments to get agreements signed and then invite private players as well. Under the scheme both government-funded houses and newly-developed flats will be constructed. States will be given the permission to decide the “use case of the land according to the master plan."

“We have had a meeting with all the states and sent them a memorandum of agreement. Once we have their acceptance, we will send out expression of interest to all states. While things are slow due to covid-19, we are hopeful that all the agreements will be signed in a month and then an expression of interest can be issued," he added.

Under the scheme, the government aims to provide housing for migrants close to their places of work. The government is also looking to give these complexes on rent to groups like factories or business entities.

