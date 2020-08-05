Govt to encourage FDI for rental housing scheme

“FDI will be encouraged in this area. FDI is made available for other affordable housing projects and should be encouraged in rental housing as well. Unlike affordable housing, rental housing will move from one person to the other. We are working on getting affordable housing in the harmonized list of infrastructure so loans are available at lower rates. Affordable housing benefits will get transferred to this rental scheme," Durga Shanker Mishra, secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs, said in an online interaction.