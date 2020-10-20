New Delhi: The government will ensure that the covid-19 vaccine, whenever available, reaches each and every Indian as soon as possible, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday in his address to the nation.

He said that work is being done on a war-footing all over the world to save humanity from covid-19 and Indian government is also actively engaged in vaccine development. The prime minister said that Indian scientists are developing various vaccines against corona which are at different stages of clinical trials and the results seem hopeful.

Modi cautioned that until there is a vaccine for covid-19, the guard against the disease shouldn’t be lowered. “From the Janata curfew till today, Indians have come a long way in our fight against Corona. Over time, economic activity also seems to be gradually increasing. Most of us are stepping out of our homes every day to fulfil our responsibilities," said Modi.

The Prime Minister said that the season of festivals is also slowly returning to the markets. He cautioned that even though the lockdown is gone, the virus is not gone. ‘In the last 7-8 months we have put in major efforts. The situation has improved and we should not let the situation deteriorate but we have to improve it," Modi said. The Prime Minister noted that the recovery rate in the country currently is good, Fatality Rate is low. In India, where about 5500 people per million population got infected from corona, in countries like America and Brazil, this figure is close to 25,000, he said.

Modi further compared the situation of covid-19 pandemic in the country with other countries. He said that in India, the death rate is 83 per one million people, while in many countries like America, Brazil, Spain, Britain, this figure is beyond 600. “India is succeeding in saving the lives of more and more of its citizens than the resource-rich countries of the world. Today, more than 90 lakh beds are available for Corona patients in our country. There are 12,000 Quarantine Centers," said the Prime Minister.

“Corona Testing has around 2000 labs. The number of Tests in the country will soon cross the 100 million mark. The increasing number of tests has been a major strength in the fight against the covid-19," he said. Modi said that India’s doctors, nurses, health workers, security personnel and also many others are serving a large population selflessly.

The Prime Minister said that amidst all these efforts, this is not the time to be careless. “This is not the time to assume that the corona is gone, or that there is no danger from the corona now. In recent times, we have all seen many pictures, videos in which it is clear that many people have now stopped taking precautions," Modi said.

“If you are careless, not wearing mask, then you are putting yourself, your family, your children, the elderly in as much trouble. Keep in mind, whether it is America today, or other countries in Europe, Corona cases were decreasing in these countries, but suddenly they are increasing again and are increasing alarmingly," he said.

Modi greeting the nation for the upcoming festivals, said that the time of festivals is a time of joy in our lives, a time of joy but going through a difficult time, carelessness can spoil the improvements happening. Modi reiterated of taking care of social distancing hand washing and wearing masks.

