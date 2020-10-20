The Prime Minister said that the season of festivals is also slowly returning to the markets. He cautioned that even though the lockdown is gone, the virus is not gone. ‘In the last 7-8 months we have put in major efforts. The situation has improved and we should not let the situation deteriorate but we have to improve it," Modi said. The Prime Minister noted that the recovery rate in the country currently is good, Fatality Rate is low. In India, where about 5500 people per million population got infected from corona, in countries like America and Brazil, this figure is close to 25,000, he said.