The Government of India is expected to expand the scope of Aadhar enrolment of newborns to all the states in the country in the next few months. Currently, 16 states in India have Aadhaar Linked Birth Registration and are offering the facility of the enrollment of newborns. The process began one year ago, with states added over time and now the government is planning to expand the facility to all states.

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the agency that provides the Aadhar numbers is working with the state governments and the facility will start in all states in the next few months, which will make things convenient for parents.

In the states where currently UIDAI is currently offering the facility, whenever a birth certificate is issued, a message reaches the UIDAI systems and the Aadhar enrollment ID number is generated. Later, with the photo and address of the child, Aadhar Card is also issued. In many cases, the responsibility of enrolling the Aadhar is with the Birth Registrars only.

For children up to 5 years of age, the Unique Identification (UID) is processed on the basis of demographic details and facial features. The biometrics for such an age group is not captured and once the child turns 5, the biometric update is required in which the imprint of his/her ten fingers, iris and facial photograph are taken. The biometrics have to be again updated when the child turns 15.

Today, over 1,000 state and central government schemes use Aadhaar for beneficiary identification and authentication, benefits transfer, and de-duplication. Nearly 650 of these schemes are run by state governments, while 315 are run by the central government, and they all use the Aadhaar ecosystem and biometric authentication.

UIDAI is also working with the Registrar General of India with an aim to issue an Aadhar card of a person at the time of birth along with the birth certificate. As the process requires computerisation system of birth registration, all states with the computerised records are getting onboard.

With inputs from PTI.