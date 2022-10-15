Govt to expand Aadhar enrolment of newborns to all states

The Government of India is expected to expand the scope of Aadhar enrolment of newborns to all the states in the country in the next few months. Currently, 16 states in India have Aadhaar Linked Birth Registration and are offering the facility of the enrollment of newborns. The process began one year ago, with states added over time and now the government is planning to expand the facility to all states.

