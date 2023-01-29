Govt to expand DBU mandate2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 11:59 PM IST
While DBUs are currently offering basic banking service both on asset (loan) and liability (deposits) side, under the new expanded role it would also migrate to more structured and custom made products, from standard offerings by use of its hybrid and high quality interactive capabilities.
New Delhi: In a major digitalization drive, the government plans to expand the mandate of digital banking units (DBUs) to provide a larger bouquet of financial products, including insurance policies and other financial inclusion products and schemes.
