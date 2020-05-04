NEW DELHI : The Modi government on Monday said it would facilitate the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner amid increasing number of coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) cases globally.

The government said the travel would begin in a phased manner from May 7 and a standard operating protocol (SOP) has been already prepared in this regard, news agency ANI reported.

This facility would be made available on payment-basis. Non-scheduled commercial flights would be arranged for air travel.

Indian Embassies&High Commissions are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens. This facility would be made available on payment-basis. Non-scheduled commercial flights would be arranged for air travel. The travel would begin in a phased manner from May 7: Govt of India

2/2 — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

The government said the Indian embassies, high commissions are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens abroad.

The government further said medical screening of passengers would be done before taking the flight and only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel.

During the journey, all the passengers will have to follow the protocols issued by the health and aviation ministries, the government said.

The Union government also asked states to make arrangements, including for testing, quarantine and onward movement of the returning Indians in their respective states. The passengers would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, the government added.





Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated