Home / News / India / Govt to fill 84,405 vacant paramilitary posts by December 2023
Govt to fill 84,405 vacant paramilitary posts by December 2023
1 min read.06:19 PM ISTPTI
The total strength of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Assam Rifles is 10,05,779
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A total of 84,405 posts are lying vacant in six Central Armed Police Forces, with the Central Reserve Police Force having the highest number of vacancies at 29,985, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A total of 84,405 posts are lying vacant in six Central Armed Police Forces, with the Central Reserve Police Force having the highest number of vacancies at 29,985, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said the government has decided to fill up the existing vacancies in CAPFs by December 2023.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said the government has decided to fill up the existing vacancies in CAPFs by December 2023.
The total strength of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Assam Rifles is 10,05,779.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The total strength of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Assam Rifles is 10,05,779.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Altogether, 84,405 posts are lying vacant in the six CAPFs, Rai said in a written reply to a question.
Altogether, 84,405 posts are lying vacant in the six CAPFs, Rai said in a written reply to a question.
He said the CRPF has the highest number of vacant posts at 29,985, followed by 19,254 in the BSF, 11,402 in the SSB, 10,918 in the CISF, 3,187 in the ITBP and 9,659 in the Assam Rifles.