Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday defended the government's decision to auction four coal blocks located near the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Telangana. He said the auction was being done according to policy.

The SCCL is a government coal mining company jointly owned by the state government and the central government on a 51:49 equity basis.

However, Congress member N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday raised the issue in Parliament and said that the people of Telangana were strongly objecting to the auction of the four coal blocks co-located with an existing public sector undertaking SCCL.

The Congress leader demanded that the government cancel the auction and allocate these four blocks to Singareni Collieries. However, Joshi said that even for the allocation to states, notice of inviting application is done.

"Now the auction regime has begun. Even for the allocation to states...notice of inviting application is done. Arbitrarily we are not doing it," the coal minister said. He also said the UPA regime policy of allocation route is not being followed.

Reddy called the decision for auction irrational and objectionable and said this should be cancelled and the coal blocks allocated to SCCL.

The Congress MP claimed that 50,000 SCCL workers are on a strike right now causing a loss of ₹120 crore a day. He added that the company meets the coal requirements of thermal power stations of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Responding to this, the coal minister said the strike is unfortunately state-sponsored. The statement made by the member is not fact, but it is far from the fact, Joshi said.

