Govt to form ‘golden city’ club to encourage others after Indore named cleanest city for 7 straight years

New Delhi: The government will set up a ‘golden city club’ to give more states a change to rank top among those with the cleanest cities, union housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Friday. Indore won the title of India's cleanest city for the seventh consecutive year in 2023.

“Indore has managed to hold the top position for years. Hence, we have decided that whoever comes first this time, we will fit it into a different category called ‘golden city club’. We will then keep the winning city aside and consider the next one on the list for the golden city club, thus creating a different competition to enter this club,” Khattar told reporters before the launch of the Swabhav Swachhata Sanskaar Swachhata (4S) campaign.

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said cleanliness is driving significant changes across the nation. Taking this forward, the Jal Shakti ministry will launch the 4S campaign on the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM). It will be rolled out from 17 September to 2 October.

Khattar also said an online portal would be developed to track the status of SBM and a that a cleanliness drive would be conducted before the start of the beginning of 4S campaign. About 85,000 places have already been identified for cleaning of garbage.

Transforming garbage dumps He added that 427 dumpsites across 4,500 acres have been cleaned up and will be transformed into urban areas. Under SBM-Urban (U) 2.0, the Indian government plans to transform garbage dumps in urban areas to protect the environment and reduce health risks. Many states are taking steps to transform and beautify these garbage dumps.