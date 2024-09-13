Govt to form ‘golden city’ club to encourage others after Indore named cleanest city for 7 straight years

  • Urban affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar also said 427 dumpsites across 4,500 acres have been cleaned up and will be transformed into urban areas.

Puja Das
Published13 Sep 2024, 07:40 PM IST
Indore secured the title of India's cleanest city for the seventh consecutive year in 2023.
Indore secured the title of India’s cleanest city for the seventh consecutive year in 2023.

New Delhi: The government will set up a ‘golden city club’ to give more states a change to rank top among those with the cleanest cities, union housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Friday. Indore won the title of India's cleanest city for the seventh consecutive year in 2023.

“Indore has managed to hold the top position for years. Hence, we have decided that whoever comes first this time, we will fit it into a different category called ‘golden city club’. We will then keep the winning city aside and consider the next one on the list for the golden city club, thus creating a different competition to enter this club,” Khattar told reporters before the launch of the Swabhav Swachhata Sanskaar Swachhata (4S) campaign.

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said cleanliness is driving significant changes across the nation. Taking this forward, the Jal Shakti ministry will launch the 4S campaign on the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM). It will be rolled out from 17 September to 2 October.

Also read: Maharashtra marked India's cleanest state, Indore wins cleanest city for 7th time

Khattar also said an online portal would be developed to track the status of SBM and a that a cleanliness drive would be conducted before the start of the beginning of 4S campaign. About 85,000 places have already been identified for cleaning of garbage. 

Transforming garbage dumps

He added that 427 dumpsites across 4,500 acres have been cleaned up and will be transformed into urban areas. Under SBM-Urban (U) 2.0, the Indian government plans to transform garbage dumps in urban areas to protect the environment and reduce health risks. Many states are taking steps to transform and beautify these garbage dumps.

Also read: Air pollution kills even in ‘clean’ Indian cities, study says

Under SBM-Gramin, more than 5.87 lakh villages across India have achieved ODF Plus status as of September, with more than 3.92 lakh villages implementing solid waste management systems and more than 4.95 lakh setting up liquid waste management systems. In the case of SBM-Urban, about 6.3 million household toilets and more than 6.3 lakh public toilets have been built, according to an official statement. The approved financial outlay 62,009 crore is for SBM-U phase 1 and 1.41 trillion for phase 2.

First Published:13 Sep 2024, 07:40 PM IST
