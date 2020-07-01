Govt to give app owners a chance to argue their case

A lawyer representing a number of apps on the government’s list said what evidence or “credible inputs" the government has found against the banned apps are yet to be disclosed. “Given the large investments of these companies in India, such an action without transparently laying down what has precisely triggered the ban is likely to shake confidence in fair regulation. In the past, when security deficiencies were pointed out with Zoom, the company took steps to rectify this. The current action affords no such opportunity," the lawyer said. “The same action could have been taken after following due process, which may have been the more appropriate action" he added.