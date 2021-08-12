NEW DELHI : The union government Thursday announced to award 69 executives for innovation at workspace at both state run firms and private sector establishments.

“The government of India today announced the Prime Minister’s Shram Awards (PMSA) for the year 2018. These awards are to be awarded to 69 workers employed in the Departmental Undertakings and Public Sector Undertakings of the Central and State Governments and Private Sector Units employing 500 or more workers in recognition of their distinguished performance, innovative abilities, outstanding contribution in the field of productivity and exhibition of exceptional courage and presence of mind," the union government said.

Of the 69 awards 49 will be given to executives in government sector and rest 20 to private sector ones.

This year the PMSAs are given in three categories -- Shram Bhushan Awards, which carry a cash prize of Rs.100,000 each, Shram Vir/Shram Veerangana Awards, which carry a cash prize of Rs. 60,000 each, and Shram Shree/Shram Devi Awards, which carry a cash prize of Rs.40,000 each.

For the year 2018, four (4) nominations for the Shram Bhushan Awards, twelve (12) nominations for Shram Vir/Shram Veerangana awards and seventeen (17) nominations for Shram Shree/Shram Devi Awards have been selected.

“While the total number of Shram Awards conferred this year are thirty three (33), the number of workers receiving the Awards is sixty nine (69) as some of the awards have been shared by workers and/or teams of workers consisting of more than one worker," the government said.

Out of the total awardees, forty nine (49) workers are from the public sector while twenty (20) workers are from the private sector. The awardees include eight women workers.

