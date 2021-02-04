"We have started the Gobar Dhan scheme. Cow dung, agriculture waste, city waste, forest waste, the carbon in biomass, everything will be converted into energy. In a few days, the heap of waste at Ghazipur will be cleaned up. The energy that we will make from that we are going to give additional income of ₹1 lakh crore in the accounts of farmers. Income of farmers will double from that," Pradhan said while speaking during a discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President's address.