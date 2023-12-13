News
Govt to guard critical minerals from monopolies
Summary
- One applicant can submit only a single bid in an auction of a mineral block, and none of its affiliates will be allowed to enter the same auction, according to the mines ministry’s draft auction rules for strategic and critical minerals.
NEW DELHI : The Union mines ministry aims to prevent bidders cornering strategic mineral blocks and discourage non-serious players in the auctions beginning next month, a draft of the mining rules showed.
