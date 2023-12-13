Govt to guard critical minerals from monopolies

NEW DELHI : The Union mines ministry aims to prevent bidders cornering strategic mineral blocks and discourage non-serious players in the auctions beginning next month, a draft of the mining rules showed.

One applicant can submit only a single bid in an auction of a mineral block, and none of its affiliates will be allowed to enter the same auction, according to the mines ministry’s draft auction rules for strategic and critical minerals. Strategic and critical minerals include lithium, molybdenum, niobium, platinum group of minerals, potash and rare earth elements.

If a bidder submits more than one bid in an auction of a mineral block, or an affiliate submits bid in the same auction where such bidder has already submitted a bid, the government will reject both bids, the draft rules showed.

“The rules for auction are clearly to allow focused approach in exploration of critical and strategic minerals that hold importance for the country. The best and serious bids would be secured only if single option is provided to an entity for any mineral block," said an official aware of the development.

On 29 November, the mines ministry invited bids for four mineral blocks for mining lease and 16 mineral blocks for composite licence, including 5.9-million tonne (mt) lithium reserves discovered in Reasi district, Jammu & Kashmir, and another block in Chhattisgarh. The official cited above said the final rules will be ready well before 22 January, the last date for closing the first tranche of auctions.

A query sent to the ministry of mines remained unanswered.

Currently, rules allow for two types of minerals concessions to private entities through auction—a lease for mining operations, and a composite licence that entails prospecting operations followed by mining.

An analyst with a leading accounting and consultancy firm said on the condition of anonymity that the success of auctions for critical and strategic minerals would depend on the level of flexibility provided to the bidders, and restrictive clause may be deterrent to get a wider participation.

“That said, the proposal for grant of exploration licence and composite licence for the first time in erstwhile restrictive list of minerals is a big step and would help the country become self reliant in mineral categories that have wide industrial and technical uses including in a wide array of electrification initiatives," the analyst said.

In the draft rules, “affiliate" with respect to a bidder means a person who controls such bidder, is controlled by such bidder, is under common control with such bidder, is an associate company of the bidder, or is a subsidiary company of such bidder. So, any form of association with the prime bidder in the bid for the same block would attract immediate cancellation of the bids of both the company and its affiliate.

The government amended the Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation Act, 1957 (MMDR Act, 1957) through the MMDR Amendment Act, 2023, whereby 24 critical and strategic minerals have been inserted in part D to the Schedule-I of the MMDR Act, 1957, which have been identified as critical and strategic minerals for the country.

The amended law has also empowered the central government to auction critical and strategic mineral blocks, and allowed private sector mining firms to participate in their auction.

Critical and strategic minerals are valuable, hard-to-locate metals that are useful in several sectors of the modern economy such as electronics, clean energy, defence, and infrastructure.