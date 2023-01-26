The government will hand over around 1,000 monuments under the control of the Archaeological Survey of India to the private sector for their upkeep under the Monument Mitra Scheme, announced Govind Mohan, the Secretary of the Ministry of Culture on Wednesday.

Corporate entities will take over these monuments as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility. Under the scheme, monument amenities will be revamped by the private sector.

The government has set the target to hand over 500 sites under the revamped Monument Mitra Scheme by the end of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on15 August 2023

“This Monument Mitra Scheme had been started some years back under the Ministry of Tourism. Now the Ministry of Tourism has transferred the scheme to the Ministry of Culture in respect of the monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India, the ASI," said Union Culture Secretary while addressing a press conference.

He also stated that the government will offer around 1,000 monuments across the country to the private sector for their upkeep and maintenance. These companies will revamp these monuments in terms of amenities, experience, tourism, etc.

"Our objective is that by August 15, 2023, by the time the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' comes to a close, we should sign about 500 MOU with the private sector for the upkeep of these monuments. So, this is our objective towards which we are working," he said.

Govind Mohan also informed that the scheme will help India in showcasing the best of its culture and tradition to all the senior dignitaries and VVIPs coming to the country from all across the world. The government is also preparing a digital museum, on a G20 Orchestra, on a book of poems, on exhibitions to bring the 5000 years old Indian culture in front of G20 delegates.

Republic Day parade's Ministry of Culture Tableau based on 'Shakti Rupen Sansthita'

Govind Mohan said that the Ministry of Culture's tableau to be showcased on the Republic Day Parade 2023, is based on the theme of 'Shakti Rupen Sansthita' and since the data comes from the worship of the goddess of the Devi, which is a tradition that is observed in all parts of the country.

The tableau will showcase the different forms of the goddess of Devi worshipped in India. It will also give a glimpse of different forms of dance forms and songs associated with the worshipping of ‘’Adi Shakti'.

Republic Day parade audience would also be able to enjoy the second edition of the Vande Bharat dance program which will be performed by 500 dancers on the theme of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat’.

