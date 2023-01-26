Govt to hand over 1,000 monuments to private sector under Monument Mitra Scheme2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 01:37 AM IST
The government will hand over around 1,000 monuments under the control of the Archaeological Survey of India to the private sector for their upkeep under the Monument Mitra Scheme, announced Govind Mohan, the Secretary of the Ministry of Culture on Wednesday.
