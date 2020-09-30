Govt to host first-of-its kind outreach programme to boost investor sentiment

NEW DELHI: The Centre will host a first-of-its-kind outreach programme for global investors, including pension, insurance and sovereign wealth funds, in November, to boost sentiment amid the coronavirus crisis.

Top officials from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), including governor Shaktikanta Das, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairman Ajay Tyagi, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, among others, are expected to be part of the programme which will apprise participants of India's policies, including tax concessions for foreign investment for infrastructure projects.

“The idea is to tell investors about the latest developments and steps taken by the government in the last few months as well as answering their queries about the Indian economy. For instance, we will also take them through some of the tax concessions for foreign investments announced in the union budget," a senior government official told Mint.

In February, the finance minister, in her budget speech, had said investments made by sovereign wealth funds into the infrastructure sector before 31 March, 2024, and with a minimum lock-in period of three years will be granted 100% tax exemption on interest, dividend and capital gains income. This was done to incentivise the investment by sovereign wealth funds in priority sectors.

The finance ministry had also announced a raft of projects, with ₹111 trillion investment projections during 2020-25, to develop the country's social and economic infrastructure. While the government will have to do the heavy lifting in the first few years, as far as the capital expenditure is concerned, tax exemptions like these will encourage participation from the private sector.

“Such an investment roundtable improves investor sentiment," the official cited above said.

The meeting also comes at a time when the India is trying to portray itself as an investor-friendly nation, despite tax disputes with companies such as Vodafone and Cairn.

Last week, Vodafone Group Plc won an international arbitration case against the Indian government in a dispute involving a $2 billion tax claim. Similarly, on Tuesday, Cairn Energy Plc said it was seeking $1.4 billion from the government in losses arising from the expropriation of its investments to enforce a retrospective tax demand.

The finance ministry has been trying to organise a global investors meet in India for a year now, with the presence of top industrialists, top pension, insurance funds and top digital technology and venture funds.

“It is high time India not only gets integrated into global value chain of production of goods and services, but also become part of the global financial system to mobilise global savings, mostly institutionalised in pension, insurance and sovereign wealth funds," Sitharaman has said in July last year.

