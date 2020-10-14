Govt to implement four new labour codes by April

He said the rule making is a lengthy process but efforts are on to do it as fast as possible and for the Industrial Relation (IR) Code, almost half of the work is done and the Wage Code work is progressing well. The other two codes are Social Security Code and the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) code. While Wage Code was passed last year, the other three were approved by the parliament and has already got the presidential assent. Rules are executive work that add details to an Act and iron out issues that were not clear in the Act.