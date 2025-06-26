Nitin Gadkari clears the air on reports of govt planning to impose toll tax on two-wheelers - ‘Spreading misleading...’

No, the Centre has no plans to impose a toll tax on two-wheelers, clarified Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday.

This comes after some media reports reported that the government was planning to levy user fees on two-wheelers.

In a strong-worded tweet in Hindi, Gadkari condemned media houses for “spreading misleading news” without verifying facts and said it is “not a sign of healthy journalism”.

“The exemption on toll for two-wheeler vehicles will continue fully,” he said.

“Some media houses are spreading misleading news about imposing toll tax on two-wheeler vehicles. No such decision has been proposed,” Gakdari's tweet read.

“Spreading misleading news without verifying the truth to create a sensation is not a sign of healthy journalism. I condemn this,” it added.

In a fact-check post, the NHAI also said that it was fake news and no such proposal was under consideration.

“Some sections of the media have reported that the Government of India plans to levy user fees on two-wheelers. NHAI would like to clarify that no such proposal is under consideration. There are no plans to introduce toll charges for two-wheelers,” NHAI said in a tweet, alongside the hashtag fake news.

FASTag-based Annual Pass introduced Meanwhile, the government is set to introduce a FASTag-based Annual Pass, which will provide a ‘big relief’ to commuters as it will reduce the financial burden and ease travel with no need to stop at toll plazas.

The annual pass scheme that will allow commuters to cross 200 toll plazas on National Highways for just ₹3,000 annually--down from the earlier average of ₹10,000. The scheme will come into effect from August 15.

Gadkari said the new system translates to an average toll cost of ₹15 per crossing, substantially lower than the current average, and is expected to save regular highway users up to ₹7,000 a year.