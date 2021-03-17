Subscribe
Home >News >India >Govt to induct 3 joint secretaries, 27 directors, 13 deputy secretaries through lateral entry

Govt to induct 3 joint secretaries, 27 directors, 13 deputy secretaries through lateral entry

A file photo of Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh
1 min read . 06:30 PM IST PTI

The government proposes to induct three joint secretaries, 27 directors and 13 deputy secretaries in the central government through lateral entry, MoS for Personnel Jitendra Singh informed Lok Sabha today

NEW DELHI : The Centre proposes to induct three joint secretaries, 27 directors and 13 deputy secretaries in the central government through lateral entry, Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Lateral entry refers to the induction of private sector specialists in government departments.

"At first, it was decided to make lateral recruitment to 10 posts of joint secretaries during 2018-19. Eight joint secretaries were appointed, and out of these seven are in position at present. Accordingly, it is now proposed to fill three posts at joint secretary level," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

In addition, it is proposed to fill 27 posts at the director level and 13 at the deputy secretary-level through lateral recruitment on contract/deputation (including short-term contract) basis, he said.

Through lateral recruitment, eight joint secretaries were appointed in 2019 in the ministries/departments of Civil Aviation, Commerce, Economic Affairs, New and Renewable Energy, Financial Services, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Road Transport and Highways, and Ports, Shipping & Waterways, the minister said.

"NITI Aayog, in its three year Action Agenda, and the Sectoral Group of Secretaries (SGoS) on Governance, in its report submitted in February 2017, recommended for induction of personnel in the middle and senior management level in the government with the twin objective of bringing in fresh talent and augment the availability of manpower," he said.

Accordingly, it was then decided to undertake lateral recruitment on contract/deputation basis of 10 joint secretaries and 40 directors/deputy secretaries in the identified ministries/departments, Singh said.

