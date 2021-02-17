Govt to infuse 1,500 cr into Exim Bank next fiscal

New Delhi: The government has decided to infuse ₹1,500 crore capital into state-owned Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) in the next financial year.

The amount is ₹200 crore higher than the provision made by the government for the current fiscal. The government has earmarked ₹1,300 crore capital infusion for the bank.

"The ( ₹1,500 crore) provision is for Exim Bank as equity support/ subscription to increase the paid up capital of the bank to the level of its authorised capital," as per the Budget documents presented in Parliament earlier this month.

The government doubled the authorised capital of the bank from ₹10,000 crore to ₹20,000 crore in 2019.

Exim Bank is the principal export credit agency in India and the capital infusion will give an impetus to new initiatives such as supporting Indian textile industry, likely changes in the concessional finance scheme, likelihood of new letters of credit in future in view of the country's active foreign policy and strategic intent.

Established in 1982, the bank primarily lends for exports from India, including supporting overseas buyers and Indian suppliers for export of developmental and infrastructure projects, equipment, goods and services from the country.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via