Govt to install quality barriers against inferior Chinese goods
- Quality control on 345 items to raise competitiveness of Indian goods in global market as well
- Department for promotion of industry and internal trade is to bring in close to 70 QCOs
NEW DELHI : The government has identified 345 products to frame quality standards in a bid to prevent imports of substandard products from China and improve competitiveness of Indian goods in the global market.
