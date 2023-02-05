Govt to install quality barriers against inferior Chinese goods

President Droupadi Murmu in her Budget day speech said that toy imports have plummeted by 70% while exports have jumped by over 60% after the government’s efforts to push manufacturing. The Bureau of Indian Standards in July 2022 had published 10 Indian Standards on safety aspects of toys related to physical safety, safety against chemicals, flammability, electrical safety, and so on. These standards were aimed at preventing the use of unsafe and toxic materials in manufacturing of toys.

