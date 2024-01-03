Govt to invite tenders for huge transshipment hub at Great Nicobar next month
The ministry of shipping, ports and inland waterways is now expected to finalise a cabinet note for the public-private-partnership project, and seek approval over the next three to four weeks before tenders are floated for the first phase.
The government plans to invite bids for the ₹18,000-crore first phase of the proposed international container transshipment terminal at Great Nicobar next month.
