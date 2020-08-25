Govt to keep track of deals won by China companies

NEW DELHI : Chinese companies bidding for tenders by public authorities have to furnish details of their dealings with Indian private firms, according to the format for registration of bidders from countries sharing land border with India, issued by the industry department.

In July, India had introduced the new law, effectively restricting Chinese and Pakistan-based companies from participating in tenders for government procurement, without approval from competent authorities, on the ground of defence and security. It had exempted countries for which India provides lines of credit or developmental assistance.

The private sector was exempted from such restrictions, but the order takes into its ambit all public sector banks and financial institutions, autonomous bodies, central public sector enterprises, and public-private partnership projects receiving financial support from the government or its undertakings.

The application format released on Tuesday asks interested Chinese companies to furnish details of contracts received in the last five years from the private sector in India, including description of goods, services and works with broad technical parameters, name and address of the procuring entity, purchase order in quantity and value, and status of the order, whether successful, under execution or cancelled.

“The details are required to be furnished only for those goods, services, and works for which registration is being sought," said the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT).

The validity period of the registration with DPIIT is 12 months from the date of issue of registration letter. “However, in case of appointment of new director(s), new shareholders with more than 10% shares, change in controlling ownership interest or control through other means, the registration shall stand cancelled. In such cases, bidders will be required to apply for fresh registration," DPIIT said.

Bidders have to also submit the type of business entity, details of the beneficial owners, details of the manufacturer, service provider, and contractor, as well as financial details for the last five financial years duly certified by a practising chartered account in India. They have to also furnish details of the annual capacity of each goods, services, works for which registration is being sought, details of outsourced components, goods and subcontracted works and services proposed to be used, including country of origin of the subcontractor.

DPIIT also issued the format for a mandatory security clearance from the ministries of home affairs and external affairs.

Chinese imports and investments are facing intense scrutiny in India after a tense border standoff in Ladakh that left 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese troops dead. India aims to limit trade links with China as part of its policy to cut dependence on the country.

