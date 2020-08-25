Govt to keep track of deals won by China companies

Bidders have to also submit the type of business entity, details of the beneficial owners, details of the manufacturer, service provider, and contractor, as well as financial details for the last five financial years duly certified by a practising chartered account in India. They have to also furnish details of the annual capacity of each goods, services, works for which registration is being sought, details of outsourced components, goods and subcontracted works and services proposed to be used, including country of origin of the subcontractor.